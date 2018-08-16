Legislation changes the scope of practice for nurse practitioners in South Carolina

Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday for legislation that changes the scope of practice for nurse practitioners in South Carolina. “A major step forward. It’s probably the biggest step forward we’ve made in a number of years.”

The change allows advanced nurse practitioners to assess and diagnose patients and write prescriptions allowing greater access to treatment.

Telemedicine is the use of telecommunications and information technology to provide clinical health care from a distance.

Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said it allows greater access to treatment. “Looking at areas that are underserved it’s very clear that rural areas don’t have the access to health care services that those in the urban area does.”

Dr. Stephanie Burgess, clinical professor at the University of South Carolina, said she believes people living in rural areas will have greater access to health care thanks to the legislation. “This will expand the scope of practice for nurse practitioners and nurse midwives to reach out to rural and underserved communities.”

Telemedicine has been used to overcome distance barriers and to improve access to medical services which are often not consistently available in rural communities.