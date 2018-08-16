SCGOP expects SC to remain red in November

The South Carolina Republican Party expects South Carolina to remain with a majority of GOP leadership in the November election.

“We had upwards of 150,000 new first time voters in the ’16 election because they were excited about President Trump’s agenda and what he was going to do and he’s been delivering on those promises and we look to work to remind folks of everything we’ve been able to accomplish in the last two years right on up to November,” said party chairman Drew McKissick.

“The Republican Party and the candidates believe strongly in lower, lower, lower taxes, free enterprise, individual responsibility and a strong defense and those other very important items that we’ve seen the party stand for for years,” said Governor Henry McMaster, who is seeking election in November.

“The Democratic Party, if you watch closely, particularly the leadership, they’re going in the other direction,” he said. “There are a lot of very extreme ideas that are held as a sacrosanct belief by many of the Democratic Party’s main leaders.”

“It’s the conservative creed, the conservative philosophy of free enterprise, individual responsibility and progress and prosperity that is good for the country and good for South Carolina and that’s why Republicans are winning elections all over South Carolina,” McMaster said.

McMaster said that competition among the southeastern states for new business is fierce, but it’s Republican policies such as lower taxes that are luring them here.

“All of the progress, all of the great movement and the great growth is occurring in the Southeast. It’s the southern states,” he said.

“Now is the time not to slow down and change philosophy, go from a low tax, free enterprise philosophy to one of high taxes and high regulations and that’s what the Democrats in Washington, as well as this state, want to do. If we miss this opportunity we won’t be able to have another one like this for a long time,” McMaster said.

McMaster’s running mate for Lt. Governor is Pamela Evette.

South Carolina Representative James Smith (D – Richland) is the Democratic candidate for Governor. Representative Mandy Powers Norrell (D – Lancaster) is his running mate.