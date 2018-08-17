SC parents encouraged to immunize their children

One of the actions that made it through the legislature this session was a resolution to establish this week as Immunization Week in South Carolina.

Doctors say immunization protects people from diseases that have serious side effects or can be deadly and they encourage parents to immunize their children.

“It is a very easy, safe, and effective way to prevent children from being exposed and getting sick with up to 16 infectious diseases,” said Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, Associate Professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and pediatric infectious disease physician. “It is important to get your child vaccinated.”

“People who don’t receive the recommended vaccines are at risk for getting a disease or illness that is truly preventable,” said Tracy Foo, M.D., MPH, DHEC Medical Consultant, Divisions of Immunization and Acute Disease Epidemiology. “Every dose of every vaccine is important to protect yourself and others in the community from infectious diseases.”

“When parents opt out of having their children vaccinated it can set the stage for disease rates to rise,” Burch said. “If it were not for vaccines, we would see many more cases of preventable infectious diseases.”

Burch said immunizing children also creates what’s known as “herd immunity” that also can help protect other children hear them.

“When a certain percentage of a population is actually vaccinated, then you can protect others who may not be able to get vaccinated because they’re immuno-suppressed or have other reasons why they can’t get vaccines, you actually can protect those individuals as well,” she said.

“Vaccines are safe. We have data over and over and over again that vaccines are safe and effective,” Burch said. “There’s misconceptions out there, at least there has been in the past, where vaccines can be blamed for the increase rise in autism. One of my big things that I like to say to parents is that has been completely debunked. That is not true at all.”

Burch recommends parents check with their children’s doctors every year before they start school to make sure they’re current on their vaccinations. She also recommends everyone get vaccinated annually for the flu.

For more information and recommendations for vaccinations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, click here.

There are programs for children and adults that provide low or no cost vaccines for eligible people in South Carolina. Adults can get vaccines at many local pharmacies without a prescription. All county health departments provide vaccines for people of all ages. Call 1-855-472-3432 for an appointment.

August is recognized as National Immunization Awareness Month.