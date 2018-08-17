University of South Carolina professor: Reduce anxiety in college students by using sports psychology skills

Several colleges across South Carolina are heading back to class next week, which can cause anxious feelings for new college students.

University of South Carolina physical education professor of developmental sports psychology Dr. Eva Monsma told South Carolina Radio Network that applying sport psychology skills such as mindfulness and mental practice can help ease a student’s nervous mind.

“Any time we’re in a situation where we’re not sure of what’s going to happen, things are new, some of these physiological and then associated cognitive responses can come into play,” she said.

Monsma said that anxious feelings are normal and expected during times of transition or change such as living away from home for the first time.

She said goal setting and progressive relaxation can help to reduce school anxiety. “If you want to make new friends, imagine what it would be like to walk up to somebody and set a goal of paying them a compliment, introducing yourself,”

Monsma said that this transition can be stressful and disruptive for the entire family if not dealt with properly.