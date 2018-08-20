Work on 85-385 interchange in Greenville County will be overdue and over budget

Work on the 85-385 interchange in Greenville County will be overdue and over budget.

The Greenville News reports it is going to take at least eight months longer and the cost will be $9 million over budget.

The project to redesign the interchange includes widening parts of I-85, as well as the construction of 10 new bridge structures which include two flyovers, rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and modifications to the substructure of one existing bridge.

The widening of I-385 will continue through the Project limits. There will also be improvements to Roper Mountain Road, Woodruff Road, Garlington Road, Miller Road, and Chrome Drive under this contract. Finally, construction of ten new bridge structures which include two flyovers, rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures, and modifications to the substructure of one existing bridge will occur to facilitate this new interchange system. The work being performed on these roads and bridges will help alleviate traffic congestion throughout this entire corridor.

The project will improve safety for the traveling public, provide a financial boost to the local economy, and increase the capacity of this interchange so it may function more efficiently for many years to come.

The $240 million project is about two-thirds of the way done. Construction began in February of 2016 and will continue until 2020.