Boeing: Union organizers trying to recruit workers at its North Charleston plant

Boeing South Carolina said that union organizers are trying to recruit workers at its North Charleston plant.

The Post and Courier reports the International Association of Machinists (IAM) insists that is not the case.

On its website and Facebook page, Boeing South Carolina said that the union is trying to get more workers to sign authorization cards after flight-line workers at the plant recently voted to unionize.

Boeing has refused to recognize the flight-line workers union vote, saying that a regional director for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) should not have allowed the vote to happen. It claims the flight-line employees cannot be detached from the rest of the assembly workes at the plant.

A Boeing South Carolina spokesman admitted they do not have any hard proof that the IAM is trying to get workers to sign cards.

Authorization cards are used to see if there is enough interest among workers to unionize. If there is enough interest the union could ask the NLRB to schedule an election.