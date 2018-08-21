South Carolina Chamber CEO tells senators state’s business climate strong

As a state Senate committee discussed bringing the state’s tax code in conformity with the federal one they heard from the state chamber of commerce that the business climate in South Carolina is healthy.

South Carolina Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts told senators last week that the state is open for business.

Pitts says having a world-class port in Charleston helps. “I think overall businesses in South Carolina would say that the climate is good. We continue to be a net exporter.”

Pitts said South Carolina continues to attract investments. “We’re a leader in foreign direct investment. So, companies from around the world know that South Carolina is a good place to do business. We have a world-class port.”

Pitts urged senators to conform the code otherwise businesses would have to pay more than they did last year. “So overall from a tax structure there are some things we need to work on from a tax reform perspective.”

There are some things that need to be done but this bill, a conformity bill is not the place to address those inequities,” Pitts told senators on the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Conformity.