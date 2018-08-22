Clemson University unveils new nursing education building at Greenville Health

The Clemson University Nursing building, a 78,000-square-foot education and research facility housing an expansion of Clemson’s baccalaureate nursing program at Greenville Health System (GHS), opened Tuesday.

GHS President Dr. Spence Taylor told South Carolina Radio Network that it is a partnership between GHS and the Clemson University School of Nursing and is an effort to ease the lack of nurses in the state. “This is a case where we along with Clemson University decided that we were going to work together, both academically and clinically to really help address this nursing shortage.”

South Carolina is one of seven states projected to have a shortage of registered nurses by 2030, according to a 2017 report by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration. South Carolina’s nursing shortage is expected to top 10,000, one of only four states expected to have that significant a shortage, according to the report.

The building also houses offices for researchers involved with the Clemson University School of Health Research, a multidisciplinary unit designed to accelerate growth in health-related research and education. More than 90 faculty researchers are working across multiple GHS campuses with clinicians on projects with immediate potential impact for patients.

With the program expansion, students take their general education and nursing foundation courses on the university’s main campus during their freshman and sophomore years. “At full ramp up we’ll have about 200 students total. A hundred in the junior class and a hundred in the senior class. And also the students on this campus will be in an accelerated program,” said Taylor.