Clemson unveils new nursing education building at Greenville Health

Clemson University opened a new 78,000-square-foot nursing education and research facility Tuesday which will house an expansion of the school’s baccalaureate nursing program at Greenville Health System (GHS).

GHS President Dr. Spence Taylor told South Carolina Radio Network the partnership between GHS and Clemson’s School of Nursing and is an effort to ease a looming nurse shortage in the state.

“This is a case where we, along with Clemson University, decided that we were going to work together both academically and clinically to really help address this nursing shortage,” he said.

South Carolina is one of seven states projected to have a shortage of registered nurses by 2030, according to a 2017 U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration report. South Carolina’s nursing shortage is expected to top 10,000, which the report warned was only one of four states expected to have that significant a shortage.

The building also houses offices for researchers involved with the Clemson University School of Health Research, a multidisciplinary unit designed to accelerate growth in health-related research and education. More than 90 faculty researchers are working across multiple GHS campuses with clinicians on projects with immediate potential impact for patients.

With the program expansion, students take their general education and nursing foundation courses on the university’s main campus during their freshman and sophomore years. “At full ramp-up we’ll have about 200 students total,” Taylor said. “100 in the junior class and 100 in the senior class. And also the students on this campus will be in an accelerated program.”