Clemson University to use walk-through metal detectors at ‘Death Valley’

Clemson University’s athletics department and the school’s police department said that they will implement a walk-through metal detector program at Memorial Stadium starting this season.

The university announced certain gates, rotating throughout the seasonm will have walk-through units outside of the stadium.

School leaders say the pilot program will help Clemson security gather safety and operational data to make sure that spectators have a simplified entry into the stadium.

The detectors mean it will take longer to get into the stadium. School officials are urging fans to take that into account.

Individuals entering Memorial Stadium will have to remove keys, cell phones, cameras and other electronics from their pockets before to passing through the detectors.

Clemson also noted an existing ban on artificial noisemakers, backpacks, non-clear bags or purses, banners, flags, flagpoles, coolers, outside food or beverage, knives or weapons of any kind.

All bags brought into the stadium must be a 12”x12”x6” clear bag or smaller.