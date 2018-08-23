Coroner: Inmate kills self at Greer jail

Greenville County officials said an inmate found dead in a Greer city jail Tuesday appeared to have killed himself.

The county coroner’s office said 50-year-old Phillip Waters of Greer died shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Greer Police said in a release that emergency medical workers were called after Waters’ body was found hanging in a cell. EMS were unable to revive him, according to the release.

“The Greer Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” spokesman Lt. Patrick Fortenberry said in the statement.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are investigating, as is standard procedure for most deaths in South Carolina police custody.

The release did not say why Waters was in police custody.