Digital company hopes to grow fledgling Columbia tech sector with 200 new jobs

A French technology company says it will more than double its presence in Columbia, potentially adding up to 200 additional jobs at a renovated building close to the Capital City’s relatively new baseball stadium.

Capgemini offers digital consulting and software to its customers. Executive Vice President for North American Operations Paul Naquin said Capgemini was interested in the Midlands after buying Columbia-based TCube Solutions last year.

“What we really wanted to do was find a city without a lot of competition but that had a lot of potential for talent,” he said, noting students from nearby University of South Carolina computer sciences program and the Fort Jackson Army installation.

The South Carolina Department of Commerce says this is the largest announcement of tech jobs in Columbia in the past 10 years.

Capgemini said it has already hired 50 new employees and hopes to move into the new space at the First Base Building in November. The facility is located next to Spirit Communications Park, home to Columbia’s minor league baseball team. Columbia officials hope to eventually turn the area — known as the “Bull Street District” — into a community of businesses, restaurants and townhouses. However, they have struggled to land significant tenants the past five years.

“Their creation of 200 new jobs in application and cloud development in the quickly-developing First Base Building confirms that the Spirit Communications Park complex isn’t just a ballpark but a true ‘live, work, play’ destination for a new generation of talented and educated IT leaders,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said in a statement.

The state Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Department of Commerce also approved a $400,000 Set Aside grant to Richland County for building improvement costs.