Judge sets bond for Citadel officer charged with sexually assaulting cadet

A judge set a $25,000 bond Wednesday for a staff member at The Citadel charged with sexually abusing a cadet at the Charleston-based military college.

The State Law Enforcement Division charged 56-year-old Kenneth Boes with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and providing beer or wine to a person under age 18. SLED said Boes turned himself in and appeared before a magistrate judge Wednesday.

Boes was a lieutenant colonel on the school’s Teach-Advise-Coach team, which helps personally train cadets in leadership skills.

A Citadel spokesman John Dorrian said the school reported accusations against Boes shortly after receiving them in May, turning the case over to SLED. An affidavit claimed the incidents occurred between July 2017 and May.

The male cadet told investigators Boes brought alcohol to his dorm and later became the victim’s workout partner. The cadet accused Boes of using his position to coerce sexual encounters on campus. The affidavit said Boes would then use his position at the school to provide perks such as extra leave.

Citadel’s spokesman said Boes was reassigned to a new position which did not have contact with students after the student made the allegation earlier this year.