Lexington County man charged in accidental shooting at car dealership

A Lexington County man faces a child neglect charge after an underage member of his family accidentally shot another minor inside a vehicle at a car dealership.

Claude William Pound, 65, of Gaston is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to an arrest warrant.

“We’re at a point in our investigation where detectives have determined Pound placed the child who fired the unsecured firearm at unreasonable risk of harm,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a release Thursday. “We’ve charged him because the incident has affected the child’s life, physical or mental health and safety.”

Pound left the two children, both younger than 10, inside a vehicle with the gun at the dealership in Lexington, according to Koon. The gun was in a bag in the floorboard of the vehicle, according to the arrest warrant.

One child got the gun and accidentally shot the other child after they were left in the car. The child is expected to recover from the gunshot wound.

The charge stems from an accidental shooting that happened on Aug. 17.