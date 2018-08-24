Report on SC First Steps to School Readiness made to Senate Education Subcommittee

South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness is the state’s early childhood education initiative.

Executive director Georgia Mjartan told the state Senate Education Subcommittee Thursday that they prepare children for school.

“It’s not a day care program. This is not a child care. This is a Pre-K program. This is getting kids ready for kindergarten success.”

First Steps create a statewide public-private partnership to increase school readiness outcomes for children.

Mjartan said that smaller class size is best. “That means if you’re a teacher and you got ten four-year-olds you can do that. If you have 17 four-year-olds you are watching them.”

South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness was created by law in 1999, as leaders recognized an alarming gap in students’ preparedness for school success.

Each county in South Carolina is served by a First Steps Partnership responsible for meeting local needs and identifying collaborative opportunities to help our state’s youngest learners. State level board and staff support statewide priorities, programs, and assist local partnerships in meeting the needs of families statewide.