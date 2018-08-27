New rural pet care program may eventually go statewide

Pet owners who live in rural South Carolina sometimes have difficulty getting their pets to the vet for care. So the Charleston Animal Society is taking the pet care to them.

Thanks to a $750,000 grant from the Watershed Animal Fund, Helping Hands for Rural Paws is providing a mobile health clinic throughout rural Charleston County. The animal society says it is the largest grant for animal welfare in South Carolina history.

“It’s about bringing accessible and affordable veterinary care to the rural communities. There’s a big need and a desire for veterinary care,” said Aldwin Roman, Senior Director for Animal Cruelty and Outreach at the Charleston Animal Society. “In many of these areas, there is little to no access to veterinary care.”

For example, on Edisto Island, the closest veterinarian’s office is 34 miles away.

“We wanted to solve these two problems with accessibility and affordability,” Roman said. “So, while many people do not have transportation or have limited transportation, and getting transportation for their pets is a whole different thing. And then the affordability of it, you have two, three, four, five animals, you’ve got to pick and choose who has veterinary care.”

“We wanted to remove as many obstacles as possible and bring services directly to the communities that need it and want it, not saying that they can’t take care of animals or don’t know how to. They want it, they just don’t have access to it,” Roman said.

“We come out on a Saturday and do a big community event where we will offer free vaccinations and veterinary care so people actually get close to 10-15 minutes of time with their pet and a veterinarian,” Roman said. “So really some high-valued care, completely free.”

Pet owners can sign up for spay-neuter clinics and receive walk-in services at the mobile sites.

“[We’ve been] hearing a lot of things like, ‘I’ve been really wanting to take my dog to the vet but . . . I just couldn’t afford it because I have too many’ or ‘I couldn’t get transportation and I couldn’t get there,’ or ‘it’s too expensive and I can’t afford it,'” Roman said.

In the first three events, they provided veterinary services to 246 pets from 149 families, treated 178 dogs and 68 cats, performed 88 spays and neuters, administered 312 vaccinations and 609 other services, including exams, flea treatment, deworming and microchips.

“We are not trying to replace private clinics in any way. We are trying to introduce people to veterinary care and we’re also trying to provide the assistance for that basic care,” he said. “We wanted to give people the opportunity to help their pets.”

The program is part of Charleston Animal Society’s mission to eventually make South Carolina a no-kill state. Roman said traditionally, shelters are reactive organizations, but a proactive program like this keeps animals out of shelters.

“What can we do to get out in the community and provide services and support that might help keep these pets in their homes?” he said.

Many times owners surrender their pets because they can’t afford to keep them, so the mission is to prevent this.

“Shelters should be for animals in most need,” he said. “The goal should be to really be addressing serious animal problems and helping owners keep their pets.”

Eventually, the goal is to expand the program throughout the Lowcountry and some time later, the entire state. Roman said this is the first program of its kind in the country and they hope it will be a model nationwide.

“We hope after three years to show that it’s a proven model. That it works. That it could be sustained with help from the greater community and that there is a need and a great response from those that we are trying to help,” he said.

Click here for a link to the Charleston Animal Society. For more information on the program, call Roman at 843-329-1545.