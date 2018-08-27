State police investigating after Cherokee County officers kill woman armed with laser-targeting gun

South Carolina state police are now investigating after Cherokee County deputies fatally shot a woman at a Blacksburg home they said was armed with a laser-targeted gun.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a release Sunday that 41-year-old Stephanie Owens had called 911 from her Blacksburg home early Sunday morning asking for help. However, he said Owens instead showed a gun and threatened sheriff’s deputies who responded to the call. Deputies attempted to get Owens to drop the gun in a standoff which lasted nearly an hour.

Fowler said Owens eventually pointed the gun’s laser target at one of the deputies about 55 minutes after the 911 call. Investigators said four of the five deputies at the scene opened fire. Owens died two hours later at a hospital, the release said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, as it does for most law shootings involving South Carolina officers. Sheriff Steve Mueller said the four deputies are on leave during the investigation, which is also standard procedure.