Two indicted for leaving body in Spartanburg funeral home for 3 years

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said that the Spartanburg County Grand Jury has returned indictments against two men in connection with a decomposed body found at Family First Funeral Home in Spartanburg.

A release from the attorney general’s office said that Lawrence Meadows and Roderick Cummings were indicted on separate counts of Desecration of Human Remains.

The indictment said that Meadows and Cummings failed to properly care for the victim’s body while operating Family First Funeral Home.

The victim’s body was left unattended in a storage room for over three years. When recovered, the victim’s body had decomposed beyond recognition. The maximum penalty Meadows and Cummings could receive is ten years and a maximum fine of $5,000.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney J. Clayton Mitchell.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.