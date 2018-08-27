Two indicted for leaving body in Spartanburg funeral home for 3 years

The Spartanburg County Grand Jury has returned indictments against two men after a decomposed body was found at Family First Funeral Home in Spartanburg.

A release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said Lawrence Meadows and Roderick Cummings were indicted on one count each of Desecration of Human Remains.

The indictment said Meadows and Cummings failed to properly care for the victim’s body while operating Family First Funeral Home.

Earlier this year, the Spartanburg Herald Journal reported the county coroner’s office discovered the body of 63-year-old Mary Pitts Moore unattended in a storage room more than three years after her family paid for her cremation. The coroner’s office said the body had decomposed beyond recognition.

Moore’s family has since filed a lawsuit against Family First. The funeral home gave up its license earlier this summer.

Meadows and Cummings face a maximum of ten years in prison and/ or $5,000 fine.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney J. Clayton Mitchell.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.