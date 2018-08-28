SC Human Trafficking Task Force targets another region

On Tuesday, the statewide effort to identify and stop human trafficking expands its regional task forces into another six-county area.

The Multi-County Regional Task Force meets for the first time Tuesday in Aiken. It’s part of the statewide Human Trafficking Task Force efforts organized by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

“We’re very excited about the expansion of the regional task force and we’re hoping to ultimately have them throughout the state,” said Kathryn Moorehead, Coordinator of the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Multi-County Regional Task Force covers Saluda, McCormick, Edgefield, Aiken, Barnwell, and Allendale counties.

Similar regional coalitions have been organized in other regions in South Carolina, including the Upstate, the Grand Strand, the Lowcountry, and the Midlands. Click here for a map.

Situated between know trafficking hubs in Atlanta and Charlotte, Moorehead said South Carolina is a ripe spot for trafficking activities, particularly when victims are being used for prostitution.

“You think about the highways and the way people are traveling through South Carolina and the events that they’re drawn to, whether it be Bikers Week in Myrtle Beach or the Masters, the different events and what’s going on,” she said.

Moorehead said the regional coalitions gather community leaders, law enforcement, businesses, healthcare and social services to identify the problem and find solutions for helping victims and prosecuting offenders.

“It’s the boots on the ground, is what’s happening at the regional level,” Moorehead said. “With direction from chairs who are actively engaged in the state level activities, it’s a great way to build a network throughout the state to share resources.”

“As successful as the statewide Human Trafficking Task Force has been, I believe that to win this war on human trafficking we must conduct as much of the fight as possible at the local level,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The task forces have several missions for outreach:

“To get into schools to educate young people, looking at educating businesses about labor trafficking, looking at educating the community on how to report a tip if they suspect trafficking may be going on, how to identify that appropriately and how to respond appropriately so that everyone can remain safe,” Moorehead said.

“The labor trafficking issues, legal innovations, so pro bono services for victims and survivors,” she said. “Engaging law enforcement so they have a strong network within their communities, looking at healthcare because oftentimes healthcare workers are some of the few folks who engage with victims while they’re actively being trafficked.”

“The launching of this task force will provide an avenue for all participants to coordinate knowledge, skills, and resources in order to combat human trafficking in the areas that we serve,” said Susan Selden, Executive Director of the Cumbee Center. “We have received positive responses from law enforcement agencies, nonprofits, schools, churches, and community members who are passionate about the potential we will have to bring awareness, education, and victim services to these counties.”

Top SC counties for human trafficking arrests, according to the SC Human Trafficking Task Force:

Greenville Charleston Horry Beaufort Richland

Click here for more information on Human Trafficking in South Carolina.

If you suspect human trafficking or you are a victim who needs help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888 or text 233733 (BeFree).