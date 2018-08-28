SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Tearful U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham remembers his colleague and friend John McCain

— Greenville Police say a man wearing wig and women’s clothing tried to photograph a woman inside a convenience store bathroom

— Two former Trump campaign officials speaking in Anderson slam media outlets for what they consider unfair attacks on President Trump

— One of the most researched Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum document collections will soon be available online