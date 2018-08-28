South Carolina Secretary of Commerce updates Senate committee

South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt recently told a state Senate committee that his department likes to stay ahead in the corporate game. “We are now targeted to visit 600 companies a year in South Carolina to keep up with what’s going on with their business.”

From assisting with the location of new sites and buildings to offering grants for community development and infrastructure improvement, the South Carolina Department of Commerce helps grow new and existing business.

The state commerce department promotes economic opportunity for individuals and businesses through initiatives like workforce training.

“We’re routinely keeping up with what’s going on with our companies. The input and feedback is what keeps us ready,” Hitt told the Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee.

The state extends its global reach with offices in Europe and Asia that help existing companies in developing export markets.

SC Commerce also maintains the Palmetto Railways, the SC Coordinating Council for Economic Development and the SC Coordinating Council for Workforce Development.