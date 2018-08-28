SC Commerce Secretary: Agency meets with 600 companies a year to see what’s needed

South Carolina’s Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt recently told a state Senate committee that his department likes to stay ahead in the corporate game.

“We are now targeted to visit 600 companies a year in South Carolina to keep up with what’s going on with their business,” he told a Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry subcommittee.

Senators are reviewing the Commerce Department as part of regular oversight hearings into state agencies.

Hitt said the Commerce Department helps grow new and existing business through assisting with site selection to offering grants for community development and infrastructure improvement, The agency also promotes economic opportunity for individuals and businesses through initiatives like workforce training.

“We’re routinely keeping up with what’s going on with our companies,” he said. “The input and feedback is what keeps us ready.”

The state extends its global reach with offices in Europe and Asia that help existing companies in developing export markets.

SC Commerce also maintains the Palmetto Railways, the SC Coordinating Council for Economic Development and the SC Coordinating Council for Workforce Development.