Jury rules against Gov McMaster’s brother with $100,000 verdict

Gov. Henry McMaster’s brother must pay a $100,000 verdict after a lawsuit filed by a Columbia waiter who accused him of assault.

The State newspaper reports a jury this week unanimously decided against George McMaster to award the waiter damages from the 2014 incident. McMaster eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery but the waiter also filed a civil case against him.

McMaster was accused of accosting the waiter at the private Palmetto Club in Columbia. According to court documents, the governor’s younger brother repeatedly criticized the waiter’s clothes and failure to wear a belt. Eventually, after telling the waiter to “adjust” his pants, McMaster pulled them down entirely and tucked in the waiter’s shirt to his underwear.

McMaster’s attorney Brian Dumas said the waiter had deliberately exaggerated a harmless incident. The waiter insisted McMaster had touched his genitals in front of witnesses.

A judge sentenced McMaster to six months probation and he also lost his license to practice law. The Palmetto Club also banned him from its facilities.

The incident occurred while McMaster was running for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary. He eventually won the election and became governor in 2017.