McMaster: Metaphor about dogs and Democrats was a joke

Governor Henry McMaster said the metaphor he used comparing Democrats and dogs at a Republican fundraiser in Anderson this week was a joke.

“When you go to political events, there’s a lot of joking going on,” he said Wednesday. And his response was another joke.

“That’s a great, great joke. I’m just wondering who’s offended: the Democrats or the dogs?”

At U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan’s annual Faith and Freedom Fundraiser barbecue, McMaster said Democrats are like dogs: “one on one they’re real nice but in a pack they’re dangerous.”

McMaster continued, “When we let humor go out of our lives, we’re missing something.”