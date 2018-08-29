SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— New study released by Mothers Against Drunk Driving finds each SC county it reviewed either dismissed or pleaded down more than half of DUI cases

— Gov. Henry McMaster’s brother will have to pay a $100,000 verdict from a lawsuit stemming from his actions towards a waiter

— Hundreds of items being auctioned which once belonged to a man who admitted killing seven people over 13 years

— The U.S. Marshals Service honored its 43 former marshals in SC with a new wall of honor