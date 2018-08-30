USC professor explains effective ways to communication with your child’s teacher

A new school year is underway, and a University of South Carolina education professor said knowing when and how to approach your child’s teacher can make a huge difference in getting the results you want.

It could be a simple meet-and-greet to a more formal parent conference.

Beth White told South Carolina Radio Network that one way is a time to visit the school. “Schools may have some open houses or some curriculum nights. And so those are meant to be an opportunity where teachers get to walk parents through expectations and what the school year is going to look like and the routine of the day.”

White said knowing when and how to approach your child’s teacher can make a huge difference in getting the results you want.

She said. a parent-teacher conference is another way for parents to communicate with their child’s teachers. “Let’s say that you have something as a parent you want to share with a teacher. That would an opportunity for you to set up a conference. And to be there on time and honor to the time you have with the teacher. But also, when you go in go ahead have what you wanted to share.”