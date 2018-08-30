Using profane language in Myrtle Beach could get you a fine

Cursing in Myrtle Beach could get you a fine.

WMBF TV reports that it’s not a standalone law but using foul language to create violent reactions falls under the disorderly conduct ordinance.

The ordinance states “By making, uttering or directing toward another person any lewd, obscene or profane or libelous expletive or epithets or “fighting” words, which as a matter of common knowledge, when addressed to the ordinary citizen are inherently likely to provoke violent reactions, including but not limited to calls, threats and invitations to immediately engage in physical violence, fisticuffs, duel or personal combat.”

Myrtle Beach Police said that in 2017 they issued over $20,000 worth of profane language fines. The ordinance lists several examples of the types of words which are unlawful.

The penalty for a conviction could include a fine and or jail time.