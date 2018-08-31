House subcommittee gets update on study of the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs

The State House Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee got an update on a study of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs Thursday.

Subcommittee Chair Phyllis Henderson, R-Greenville, said that the study can be used a resource when crafting the amended recommendations. “That the commission Department of Disabilities and Special Needs has reviewed some regulations and determined that they should be amended and that we just make this study available as a resource.”

The report will be advanced to the full committee. “I want us to have a formal report to the House Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee as to this study and these recommendations,” said Henderson.

The Department of Disabilities and Special Needs the state agency that plans develops, oversees and funds services for South Carolinians with severe, lifelong disabilities of intellectual disability, autism, traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury and conditions related to each of these four disabilities.

Their mission is to assist people with disabilities and their families in meeting needs, pursuing possibilities and achieving life goals, and to minimize the occurrence and reduce the severity of disabilities through prevention.

