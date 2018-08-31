SC Agritourism: Anne Springs Close Greenway

Amidst the subdivisions of Fort Mill sits 2100 acres of nature at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

“This can become your new backyard.”

Community Event Coordinator Mina McClean says there’s something for everybody at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

“Come out here with your family and just spend the day with us,” she says. “See the animals. Have a picnic. Go for a hike, go play in the creek. Or come out here and join us for a special event like our Summer Concert Series, our Fiddle and Pig Shindig, our Winter Wonderland Holiday Market. We do all kinds of different things throughout the year.”

From biking, hiking, gardening, kayaking, horseback riding and lessons, the greenway provides acres to explore, 40 miles of trails, original cabins and a 28-acre lake.

“You can come out here in the summertime. You’re just going to find passels of kids out playing in the creek and it’s just fabulous,” she says.

The greenway also has event spaces such as its iconic Dairy Barn, amphitheater and special events throughout the year.

“There’s going to be something for you out here,” McLean says. “We do guided hikes, we do intro to kayaking. We have runners’ groups. We have programs for preschoolers and their parents.”

The greenway also offers pasture space for keeping horses and gardening space.

“Greenway members are able to rent a plot from us and grow their own fruits and vegetables. You can grow it with us and take it home with you,” McLean says.

Or you can grow food for others in the Plant a Row for the Hungry garden.

“This garden is a volunteer project that was started in 2002 by one of our wonderful volunteers and all the produce that’s grown in that garden goes to feed low-income seniors here in Fort Mill,” she says.

The land was in the Springs Close family for two centuries and thanks to them, we will be able to enjoy it forever.

“This land can never be sold off or developed. They gave this as a gift to the community,” McLean says. “I guarantee you’ll fall in love with the property and you’ll want to be a member or you’ll want to volunteer with us.”

For more information on Anne Spring Close Greenway, click here. For information on other fun farms to visit in South Carolina, click here.