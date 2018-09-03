New state law regulates homeowners associations

Homeowners associations in South Carolina will have to follow some rules imposed by a new state law signed by Governor Henry McMaster.

House Bill 3886, requires homeowners associations to file their by-laws with county offices and establishes an office within the Department of Consumer Affairs to handle complaints against homeowners associations.

Representative Heather Crawford, R-Myrtle Beach, the chief sponsor of the bill, attended the bill signing ceremony with Governor McMaster. Crawford is a realtor.

“The Horry County delegation had many town halls where we spent many hours listening to our constituents and our neighbors who had issues with out of control homeowners associations,” she said. “When I arrived in Columbia I realized it was not just an Horry County problem but it was, in fact, a widespread issue from around the state.”

The law requires homeowners associations to keep records and comply with notice requirements before adopting annual budget increases. It also gives magistrate courts the authority to rule on monetary disputes between homeowners and associations.

“This legislation implements consistent guidelines and it will encourage good governance among homeowners associations,” Crawford said. “It’s an important first step in leading us in the right direction to provide uniformity and transparency in relief for the homeowner.”

“It’s a great step forward,” said Governor Henry McMaster as he signed the bill. “It marks an improvement in communication between the association and the members. It’s plenty of information and never any miscommunication or doubt about the rules or how they’re enforced or what the records show.”

