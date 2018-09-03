SCDOT pilot program lets municipalities take over roads

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to get rid of the number of roads it must maintain.

The department has started a pilot program that gives roads to local municipalities to maintain. The Post and Courier reports that officials in some communities say it would give them control over some roads.

The municipalities would get money from the state to maintain the roads transferred to their upkeep.

Even with the offer of funds to maintain the roads there some local leaders are skeptical that they have the ability to take on some of the roads are that are in dire need of repair, fix them, then maintain them.

According to the DOT about 2 dozen localities have submitted their intent to take over some roads.