SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Police in New York have arrested a man in connection with a 12-year-old girl’s killing in Timmonsville last week

— Federal regulators will take additional time to examine a nuclear fuel plant outside Columbia after uranium leaks at the site

— Carowinds theme park along announced it will expand by building a new area next year

— The crew at a Chester County fire station is going viral after they rescued a hummingbird nearly dead from dehydration and exhaustion