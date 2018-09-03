SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:
— Police in New York have arrested a man in connection with a 12-year-old girl’s killing in Timmonsville last week
— Federal regulators will take additional time to examine a nuclear fuel plant outside Columbia after uranium leaks at the site
— Carowinds theme park along announced it will expand by building a new area next year
— The crew at a Chester County fire station is going viral after they rescued a hummingbird nearly dead from dehydration and exhaustion