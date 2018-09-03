Survivor of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp responds to Eminem song that refers to her

In a new song, rapper Eminem makes reference to a Spartanburg County woman who survived being held against her will by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

According to WYFF-TV Kala Brown, who endured being shackled in a shed on Kohlhepp’s property, responded to the reference.

In the song, “The Ringer”, Eminem says, “I’m off the chain like Kala Brown.” The TV station reports that a representative for Brown responded to the song.

In a statement, the representative said that at this time, given that they fully know and understand Eminem’s style of rap music (it can come off a little unnerving) but she does not want to take offense or feel as if he is attacking her personally.

Brown was found chained in the shed on Nov. 3, 2016, while authorities were searching Kohlhepp’s property in Woodruff.

Kohlhepp is serving seven life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brown sued Kohlhepp and his estate has been ordered to pay Brown over $6 million.