University of South Carolina String Project a model for others

A program at the University of South Carolina has kept orchestras in South Carolina schools, bucking a national trend that has caused many orchestral programs to wane or shutter.

Gail Barnes is the director of the university’s String Project and she told South Carolina Radio Network that the program at USC has become an example for other programs nationwide. “The Spring project, we are beginning our 43rd year. We are the second such program in the United States, but we are the national model for over 33 projects throughout the country.”

The USC String Project provides instruction in violin, viola, cello and bass through group classes and orchestras. The nationally recognized program offers beginning classes for children in 3rd through 5th grade and beginning classes for adults.

Continuing students can receive private lessons and play in String Project orchestras through high school.

Teachers are undergraduate and graduate students supervised by USC faculty members.

Undergraduates learn new skills and test their roles as professionals in an environment that rewards competence. Many orchestra teachers throughout the state were undergraduate teachers in the USC String Project. “This is my 22nd year we have graduated 105 teachers in that time. And 70 percent are still teaching which is extraordinary,” said Barnes.