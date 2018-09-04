Clemson University sees international collaboration as incubator for healthcare startups and leaders

Clemson University researchers said a new partnership with one of India’s top engineering universities will lead to new medical devices, sensors and startup companies while helping educate leaders and entrepreneurs for the global healthcare industry.

Clemson is joining with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi to create the Center for Innovative Medical Devices and Sensors.

Researcher Dr. Delphine Dean told South Carolina Radio Network that they want to get the medical devices to those who need them. “The goal of the center is to develop new medical devices and biosensors. And really get them out of the research lab and into the market.”

The long-term vision for the center includes exchanges of faculty members, students, and post-doctoral researchers, and to eventually establish joint courses. Some of the first projects will focus on solutions for diabetes and other chronic health issues common to both countries

Researchers plan to focus on technology that is close to going from the lab to the marketplace, a concept that scholars call translational research.

The devices that researchers develop could lead to biomedical startups and the lucrative jobs that come with them here and abroad. “We’re hoping this will lead to start-ups and help with particularly chronic diseases both here in South Carolina and in India,” said Dean.

The collaboration between Clemson and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi brings together two institutions noted for their work in engineering and healthcare.