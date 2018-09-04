Confederate flags displayed near Clemson University, student government pass resolution

Clemson University’s student government took action after the Confederate flag appeared near the campus last week.

The State newspaper reports that Clemson’s Student Senate approved a resolution this week denouncing displays of the flag around campus, calling the flag “a symbol of hatred, racism, slavery and white nationalism.

The resolution states that the display of this flag is not illegal, but it does promote racial tensions at a university.

In a statement to the newspaper, Clemson University did not take a position on the flag display.

“The Clemson University Student Government is an independent body elected by university students to represent their interests on matters important to them,” said Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith. “The university supports the student leaders’ right to pass nonbinding resolutions on any topic of their choosing, as they did this week in articulating their values following a recent display on public highways near the campus.”

The South Carolina Secessionist Party put on the event on Aug. 26th, saying it brought out flag supporters for about three hours to wave flags around the Clemson campus.

The resolution notes that the Clemson board of trustees supported the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.