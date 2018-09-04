Police injure man on lawnmower they say fired on them

South Carolina Radio Network

South Carolina state agents are investigating after Clio Police shot and injured a suspect Monday they say fired at them first — from a riding lawnmower.

The State Law Enforcement Division said the officers had been investigating a series of break-ins when Camelin McRae approached them on the mower. The Clio officers said he opened fire and struck a Marlboro County deputy’s vehicle. They returned fire, hitting McRae.

McRae suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later Monday, according to WMBF-TV. He was then taken into custody and charged with eight offenses, including three counts of attempted murder.

Marlboro County deputies said they believe McRae was also behind a convenience store burglary shortly before the officers arrived. He now faces three counts of attempted murder, two counts of malicious injury to real property, second-degree burglary, petit larceny and weapons possession during a violent crime.

SLED is investigating, as is procedure for most law enforcement-involved shootings in South Carolina.