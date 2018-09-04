Preservation efforts honored at SC Historic Preservation Awards

Governor McMaster honored people throughout the state who have worked to preserve the state’s historic sites with the 2018 Historic Preservation Awards.

An enthusiast of history, Governor McMaster said South Carolina’s past is what makes the state great today.

“The more we realize where we came from, how we’ve gotten here is a great thing and I’m proud of those who are taking it upon themselves to see that our history is displayed in its full splendor,” he said.

McMaster presented the awards along with Preservation South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.

“It goes a long way toward teaching the young people about what’s important,” McMaster said. “What decisions were made by people years ago, there are a lot of them the same sort of decisions we’re making now.”

“We have much more history than other states,” he said. “We started way at the beginning with the New World and the Native American and Indian Nations. We had 40 of them here thousands of years ago before the Europeans started coming.”

“We have a great, great history that we should celebrate and understand its ups, downs and in and outs. It makes us stronger, the more we know,” he said.

University of South Carolina Associate Professor Dr. Bobby Donaldson was presented with the Governor’s Award for individual significant achievements or landmark efforts.

In his acceptance speech Donaldson described his ancestors from Petticoat Junction, South Carolina.

“That’s where my people are from. A little dot in Aiken County,” he said. “My roots run deep in this state and as I stand here today in the State Capitol, I reflect on those people in Petticoat Junction who are my first teachers in history.”

“Over the span of my career here in South Carolina, I have been fortunate to work with a number of individuals and organizations from around the state who are unafraid to tell the truth and the history of our state,” Donaldson said.

Other recipients:

Elected Official Award – Mayor Stephen Benjamin, Columbia, SC

Preservation Service Awards- Mann-Simons Site, Columbia, SC; Clemson University Interpretive Plan, Clemson

Heritage Tourism Award- The Green Book of South Carolina

Honor Awards- Clemson Outdoor Theatre, First National Bank of Clifton, Garvin-Garvey House Rehabilitation, Drayton Mills, Kress Corner Redevelopment