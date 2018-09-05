Mercedes-Benz Vans opens new Sprinter plant in North Charleston, Amazon becomes the world’s largest Sprinter customer

Amazon to buy thousands of vans made in South Carolina.

Just as Mercedes-Benz Vans marked the opening of its Sprinter van factory in North Charles on Wednesday, the company says that the online retailer giant is its biggest customer so far for the vans.

In a statement, the German company says a new partnership with Amazon includes the delivery of 20,000 vans for small businesses across the U.S., making the online retailer the world’s largest Sprinter customer.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has opened its new Sprinter plant for the North American market. After considering the high market potential for the new Sprinter in North America, the decision to build a new production facility in time for the launch of the new Sprinter model in the USA was announced in March 2015.

The facility in North Charleston is now up and running following a two-year construction period. The total investment adds up to approx. 500 million dollars with more than 900 people working at the expanded North Charleston site, that number is set to grow up to 1,300 by the end of 2020.

According to estimations, suppliers will create an additional 600 new jobs in and around North Charleston.

Amazon has previously said it wants to rely less on delivery by the post office, UPS and FedX.