Money for pilot year of SCDOT voluntary turnback program maxed out

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the money allocated for the first year of its voluntary turnback program has reached its maximum.

The Department is allowing local governments and municipalities to take control of state roads if they apply to do so, and the department provides them with enough funding to maintain the roads for 40 years.

The Department of Transportation Commission authorized $10 million for the program’s initial year, which Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall says covers the municipalities expressing interest in participating.

“The state Department of Transportation is relinquishing neighborhood streets back to the local governmental bodies so the cities and the counties and the small towns across the state have the opportunity to take control and have authority over roads in their communities,” Hall said.

Hall said the program is modeled after one used in Louisiana, which has been successful. So far, 21 local governments have expressed interest in participating. The department is categorizing the requests to determine demand for the program.

“I wouldn’t consider it a cost-saving measure in as much as being responsive to the needs of the community,” she said. “It’s not an unfunded maintenance transfer responsibility to the local government. Funding goes along with it.”

The program has two purposes: to help local governments be more efficient with road maintenance and to lower the number of roads that fall under state jurisdiction.

“Basically, right-size the state system,” Hall said. “Get us from being the 4th-highest state-maintained highway system in the nation, transferring these local neighborhood streets back to the local governments and supplementing their maintenance budgets with maintenance funding to go along with what’s needed to upgrade and maintain those roadways.”

“We’ve been looking for an opportunity for a while to reduce the state highway system,” she said. “In 2016 when the South Carolina DOT underwent an extensive legislative audit, one of the recommendations that came out of that audit was that the agency should look for ways to reduce the size of the state highway system.”

Hall said local governments benefit from being able to efficiently maintain roads as they see fit. It also allows them to install devices that the SCDOT will not, such as speed humps, traffic lights or landscaping.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said.