New web site and campaign unveiled to recruit applicants for state jobs

The State of South Carolina is trying to lure the best candidates to apply for state jobs.

State officials launched the first-ever recruitment website for state careers.

“To help people across the state and even outside of the state understand what it means to work for state government in South Carolina and to really change the perception of what people may think about working for the state,” said Kelly Coakley, Communications Director for the South Carolina Department of Administration. “To help attract and to help retain more employees to offer their skillsets on behalf of the state but also to enjoy the many benefits that come from working for state government.”

The state has jobs with defined career paths ranging from accounting to zoology. Currently about 1,400 of those jobs are waiting to be filled.

Coakley said state job opportunities include potential for professional growth and advancement, such as management training.

“When you come to work for the state there’s a lot of opportunities for career growth and to progress in your career regardless of what stage you’re in your career when you enter government service,” she said. “There are several agencies that on a regular basis offer training to help their employees further enhance the skill sets they have and also to acquire new skill sets.”

“State employees provide many services that benefit their neighbors every day. From the information technology and security specialists who enhance the security of state systems and data, to the troopers who patrol South Carolina highways, to the biologists who help protect ecosystems during road construction projects, there is no better way to make a difference and love what you do than to work for the state of South Carolina,” said Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams. “I encourage everyone to visit careers.sc.gov and discover the possibilities that will impact their future and the state’s.”

Employee benefits include health and dental insurance from day one, vision plan, long-term disability, term life insurance, flexible spending account, retirement plan, and a leave package that includes 15 days paid, 15 sick days and 13 paid holidays.

“The benefits cannot be matched in any other sector,” Coakley said. “That kind of leave package really allows employees to have that kind of work-life balance that a lot of people are looking for regardless of what stage they are in life. It allows them opportunities to spend more time with families and to pursue other interests they may have outside of work and you really can’t find that anywhere else.”

Coakley said some agencies allow telecommuting and flexible schedules.

“The reason for this effort is to really change the public perception of what it means to work for state government,” she said. “And to encourage people, especially younger folks who are entering the workforce to consider a career in state government.”

Coakley said current in-demand jobs include information technology, healthcare, building and grounds maintenance, administration, construction, corrections, engineering, human services, law enforcement and auditors. Some positions are entry-level and some do not require a bachelor’s degree.

“No matter where you are in your career, there’s an opportunity for you here,” she said. “And there’s an opportunity for you to contribute and to grow and excel and make a difference in our state.”

Click here for a link to careers.sc.gov. Click here to follow on Facebook. Click here to follow on Twitter.