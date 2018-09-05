Regulators approve transfer of VC Summer nuclear reactors from SCE&G to Dominion

Federal regulators have given their okay for Dominion Energy to take ownership of a Midlands nuclear installation.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) approval for Dominion to take control of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Generation Station is the last federal hurdle needed for the Virginia-based company to acquire the site’s current owner SCANA. However, state officials will still need to give their blessing for Dominion to operate as a power utility in the state.

The merger already been approved by SCANA shareholders and Georgia regulators. However, the merger will be considered by the South Carolina Public Service Commission later this year.

“The merger remains contingent upon approvals from the public service commissions of South Carolina and North Carolina, among other conditions,” SCANA said in a release announcing the approval.

The NRC approval covers both the functioning V.C. Summer Unit 1, as well as the abandoned Units 2 and 3. The sites are currently owned by SCANA’s utility South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G). The agency has not yet acted on SCANA’s request to terminate its license for the two ill-fated units. However, Dominion has already said it will not restart work should the merger be finalized.