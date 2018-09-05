SC emergency officials create new tool to improve business re-entry after a disaster

South Carolina emergency prep officials have created a new online tool meant to help businesses reopen more quickly after a disaster.

The state Emergency Management Division’s (SCEMD) new site streamlines the post-disaster re-entry process, allowing business owners to immediately certify their companies and download an auto-signed memorandum showing they are in good standing with the State of South Carolina. The certification allows business to re-enter an area closed after a hurricane or other disaster.

“Business will be able to apply for a re-entry pass,” SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said. “To make it easier for emergency managers to know that the individuals wanting to, for example, get back in to a hurricane-damaged area are who they claim to be.”

Previously, businesses had to be certified manually as their owners returned to an impacted area.

Companies desiring to maintain re-entry certification at the end of the three year period need simply to go online and re-certify.

However, re-entry is handled by officials at the county or local level after a storm. Becker emphasized those officials will ultimately make the decision on whether an area is safe to return.