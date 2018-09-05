South Carolina Commission and the Office of Indigent Defense discusses more training programs for public defenders

South Carolina’s public defenders are attorneys who graduated from law school, but they really have no formal training requirement from the state.

The executive director of the South Carolina Commission on Indigent Defense J. Hugh Ryan recently told a state House subcommittee that what is done is a less official type of training. “It’s kind of been an informal process where, for example when the circuit defender system started, I went to various solicitors and talked to them because it’s the same model.”

Ryan said that a more in-depth course training is being talked about. “We’ve been discussing that very issue. We have various training from the legal skills, but that’s one thing we talked about.”

The Office of Indigent Defense establishes criteria for determining indigency and qualifications for services, establishes guidelines for court-appointed attorneys in representing indigent clients, and administers the distribution of funding for indigent defense.

The agency also oversees the payment to court-appointed attorneys for certain legal services performed on behalf of indigent clients in the Family Courts of the state.

The Commission and the Office of Indigent Defense were established by Act 164 of 1993, effective July 1, 1993. Effective July 1, 2005, the Office of Appellate Defense became a division within the agency.