Sen. Scott to host special Veterans Day event for female veterans

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, R – South Carolina, is planning a special event on Veterans Day weekend to honor female veterans in South Carolina.

“This Veterans Day weekend we want to take time to say ‘Thank you’ to the women who selflessly served this nation,” Scott said.

He said about 10 percent of American veterans are women.

“Though the number is small, their impact is huge,” he said. “Their patriotism and sacrifice to serve this nation should be honored with a very special day. It should be honored every single day.”

“On November 10 we want to invite these amazing women who have served our nation to be honored,” he said. “And to their families, their friends and their neighbors, to join us for a veterans celebration, a veterans honor ceremony.”

The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 10 at First Baptist Church in downtown Columbia. Click here to rsvp.

Each veteran attendee will receive a Senatorial Certificate of Appreciation and a lapel pin in commemoration of their service.

“This Veteran’s Day weekend, we want to take the time to say thank you to the women veterans who selflessly sacrificed to defend our nation,” said Scott. “Nearly 2 million women have served this nation in our armed forces, and we are eternally grateful for all of their efforts on behalf of this country and the American people.”

Women veterans make up almost 2 million of our country’s 22 million veterans and that number is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. South Carolina is home to over 43,000 of those veterans.

Sen. Scott has hosted similar events for veterans since being elected to federal office, including a World War II honor ceremony in 2012, Korean War events in 2013, a Vietnam War event in 2014, and a Desert Storm and Desert Shield events in 2016.