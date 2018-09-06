Sen: State owned utility Santee Cooper’s debt will not magically disappear

If state-owned utility Santee Copper is sold any company wanting to buy it would have to take on its debt.

A joint committee of state lawmakers heard Wednesday about the possible sale of state-owned utility Santee Cooper from the top leaders of the company. Member Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said that the company’s debt needs to be addressed. “I just want to be clear, there is no magic bullet here that if you sell it that debt goes away.”

The company has $7.8 billion in debt. “If Santee Cooper were sold that debt would go with the sale. I mean the debt is not going to magically just disappear,” said Hutto.

Santee Cooper was the minority partner of SCANA in the failed expansion nuclear expansion at the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County. The two companies decided in late July of 2017 that there was no feasible that they could complete the project and decided to abandon the project. Santee Cooper spent about $4 billion on the project.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been pushing for the sale of the state-owned utility since the project’s failure. The governor has said that a sale could be a way for Santee Cooper to pay its nuclear debt and protect customers.

The joint Public Service Authority Evaluation and Recommendation Committee heard testimony Wednesday from Santee Cooper’s top executives.