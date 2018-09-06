South Carolina’s solar industry could get a boost in the Upstate.

Duke Energy, the area’s largest power provider, agreed to keep offering incentives for renewable energy.

The Post and Courier reports that the company reached a deal this week that’s designed to give Duke electric customers a way to generate their own electric for at least a few more months.

Net metering is a way of giving solar users credit for every kilowatt they produce at the same rate they would pay for electric.

However, state lawmakers put a limit on how many customers could participate in the program. The newspaper reported that Duke has reached its limit.

The extension of the program will most likely be temporary and will have to be approved by the state Public Service Commission. It’s not known when they might look at the issue.

Its agreement with solar groups would allow more customers to take part in the program. If the extension of the program is approved, customers will have until mid-March to sign up for net metering unless the Legislature extends the program.