Governor: “Please, y’all, don’t wait until the last minute” to prepare for possibility of hurricane

As forecasters continue to watch the progress of Tropical storm Florence in the Atlantic, Governor Henry McMaster warns South Carolina residents its not too soon to start preparing for a possible landfall.

“We know that there’s a possibility they’re coming,” he said. “Now is the time. Get your prescriptions ready. Figure out where you’re going to go. Alert your relatives. Determine what you’re going to do with your pets. Prepare for having to leave the house on very short notice.”

Friday morning, the storm’s wind speeds slowed to tropical storm level but Florence is expected to become a hurricane again once it crosses warm water.

While Florence is still hundreds of miles out to sea and won’t come close to the United States coast until next week, McMaster says the state’s emergency management officials are monitoring the storm’s progress.

“We’re watching it 24 hours a day of course,” he said. “But we’ll make the appropriate announcements when they should be made.”

In the meantime, download the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management’s Hurricane Guide and check your evacuation zone. Or download the SCEMD app to your smartphone or tablet.

“Go ahead and do that and get ready just in case because when things start happening, we’ll be making the appropriate announcement and alerts but please, y’all, don’t wait until the last minute to try to do this,” McMaster said.

“It’s just so easy now. Go ahead and prepare now, just in case,” he said.